English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy State Bank of India: target of Rs 460: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated March 31, 2021.

Broker Research
April 01, 2021 / 02:26 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on State Bank of India


State Bank of India (SBI) is attractive (strong asset quality, well capitalised, underwriting strength, etc.); going forward, we expect NII and profitability to reflate in the next 2-3 years, helped by better profitability. The stock trades at attractive 1.6x/1.3x its FY2022E/FY2023E ABVPS; with overhang of moratorium gone, paving way for NPA recognition and recovery, supportive regulatory stance, resumption of IBC, extension of the ECLGS scheme, and GDP growth recovery in FY2022E augur well for SBI’s growth. Asset quality is emerging from the shadows; we believe a strong balance sheet and market share gains can drive the re-rating of the stock; SBI’s variance with reported versus proforma GNPA is at par with better-rated private banks.



Outlook


We maintain Buy on the stock with an unchanged SOTP-based price target (PT) of Rs. 460.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #State Bank of India
first published: Apr 1, 2021 02:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.