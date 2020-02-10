Buy State Bank of India target of Rs 415: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on State Bank of India

SBI’s Q3 FY20 results were strong with NII up by 22.4% y-o-y (versus our expectation of 16.9% y-o-y) and domestic net interest margin (DNIM) improved to 3.59%. Asset quality performance was encouraging, as net NPA ratio stood at 2.65%, while gross NPA ratio came in at 6.94%. We believe that an improving asset-quality outlook and better operating metrics in the PSU bank space are positives.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 415.

