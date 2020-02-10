Buy State Bank of India target of Rs 415: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 415 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on State Bank of India
SBI’s Q3 FY20 results were strong with NII up by 22.4% y-o-y (versus our expectation of 16.9% y-o-y) and domestic net interest margin (DNIM) improved to 3.59%. Asset quality performance was encouraging, as net NPA ratio stood at 2.65%, while gross NPA ratio came in at 6.94%. We believe that an improving asset-quality outlook and better operating metrics in the PSU bank space are positives.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 415.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.