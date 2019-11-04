Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 413: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on State Bank of India

SBI hosted an investor day showcasing its business strategy and future roadmap in the medium term. Management remains highly focused on improving its core operating profit & reaching ROAs towards 1.0% by end of FY21. Key enablers will be (i) improving NIMs from lower cost of funds, lower interest reversals and risk based pricing on loans (ii) steady fee income generation & opex control below 10% or C/I of 45% (from current 50-55%) and (iii) credit cost of <100bps with slippages of 1.5% assuming LGDs of 50-60% in base line scenario. Bank on consolidated basis also sees huge value addition by subsidiaries in SBI eco system for non-lending financial products and will monetize the same ahead. Bank's baseline scenario of PPOP Rs650bn & Rs750bn in FY20/FY21E can be achievable but we vary on ROAs of 0.9%-1.0% by FY21 as timing of provisions on new stressed assets will have to be upfront & write-back from recoveries can be delayed despite large cushion available.

Outlook

We retain BUY with revised TP of Rs413 (from Rs396) as we slightly up valuations in subsidiaries with bank estimates unchanged.

