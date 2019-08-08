App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 398: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 398 in its research report dated August 05, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on State Bank of India


After dipping to ~1.5% ann. in 4QFY19, 1QFY20 saw a broad based rise in slippages (~Rs 170bn, 3.15% ann. +18/114%). Corp slippages were ~Rs 54bn (2.62% ann. +45/134%) led by a single PSU power a/c (~Rs 20bn). Agri slippages (~Rs 42bn, 8.4% ann.) saw a steep rise (+54/103%) and were geographically concentrated (~Rs 20bn in MH). 1Q slippages seriously overshot our estimates (we were at ~Rs 430bn for FY20E). Our slippage assumption rises to 2.3% over FY20-21E, in view of challenging macros and a larger stressed pool of loans in sight.


Outlook


SBIN’s mostly in line operating performance in 1QFY20 was marred by higher than expected slippages. Additional stress and slower resolutions will delay the expected RoAA improvement. Maintain BUY. Our SOTP (1.3x Jun- 21E ABV of Rs 228 + Rs 101 sub value) is Rs 398.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 8, 2019 12:37 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #State Bank of India

