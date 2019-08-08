Buy State Bank of India target of Rs 380: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated August 02, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on State Bank of India
State Bank of India (SBI) posted weak results for Q1FY2020. Topline and operational performance was below expectations. NII growth was at a multi-quarter low. We have been conservative in our estimates, and, so, while the bank has revised its credit cost/ROA outlook, we maintain our FY2020E/FY2021E earnings.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 380.
