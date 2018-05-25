App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 365: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 365 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on State Bank of India

SBIN reported a loss of INR77.2b, with slippages spiking up to INR336.7b (INR174.35b from known stressed book), even as total revenue exceeded our estimate by 9%. The size of watch-list declined to INR258b (including corporate SMA-2 and stressed SMA-1 advances).

Outlook

We expect provisioning expenses to decline sharply, while gradual pick-up in loan growth/margins is expected to further boost earnings. We raise our FY19/20E earnings by 36%/12% and revise our PT to INR365 (1.5x FY20E ABV for bank). Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #State Bank of India

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.