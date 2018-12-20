Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 360: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on State Bank of India

SBIN earnings have been suppressed over past several years owing to challenges on asset quality, merger issues and adverse rate environment. However with bulk of asset quality cleansing behind and sharp decline in watch-list size to INR203b (~1% of loans) we expect credit cost to decline sharply thus paving way for earnings recovery. Net stressed assets at 5.9% of total loans has also been showing improvement while PCR has increased sharply from ~43% in 1QFY18 to ~54% currently (~71% including tech. w/offs). We factor in FY19E slippage of INR460b vs avg. slippage of INR1.08t in FY17-18. SBIN has provided well on its NCLT exposure (PCR of 64% in NCLT List-1 and 78% in List-2) which will drive healthy write-backs over next two quarters and will help offset the provisioning requirement towards stressed power assets. The recent moderation in bond yields will provide significant boost to treasury performance which coupled with potential monetization in subsidiaries will drive healthy growth in other income.

Outlook

We thus conservatively expect RoA/RoE to improve to 0.7%/13.3% by FY21 and revise our target price to INR360 (1.2x Sep-20E ABV for the bank + INR79 per share for subs). Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.