Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 10:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 317: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 317 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on State Bank of India


SBIN’s 2Q earnings were ahead of estimates, led by lower-than-expected provisions. The bank reported a sharp improvement in collection efficiency to 97% in 2Q. These have been common themes across most of our coverage this quarter. While we have reduced our slippage and provisioning estimates, they remain conservative. Despite the recent AT-1 and Tier 2 capital raise, we believe it will be prudent for SBIN to raise equity capital.


Outlook


SBIN has one of the strongest deposit franchises; this, along with inexpensive valuations, drives our BUY rating (SoTP value of Rs 317).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 10:03 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #State Bank of India

