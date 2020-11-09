Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 317: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on State Bank of India

SBIN’s 2Q earnings were ahead of estimates, led by lower-than-expected provisions. The bank reported a sharp improvement in collection efficiency to 97% in 2Q. These have been common themes across most of our coverage this quarter. While we have reduced our slippage and provisioning estimates, they remain conservative. Despite the recent AT-1 and Tier 2 capital raise, we believe it will be prudent for SBIN to raise equity capital.

Outlook

SBIN has one of the strongest deposit franchises; this, along with inexpensive valuations, drives our BUY rating (SoTP value of Rs 317).

