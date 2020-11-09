Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 295: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on State Bank of India

State Bank of India (SBI) posted Q2FY21 earnings better than our expectation with improvement in collection efficiency. Collection efficiency of the bank (ex-Agri) stood at 97% for Q2FY21 which has further improved to 97.5% in Oct’20. GNPA/NNPA ratio declined by 16bps/27bps to 5.28% and 1.59% respectively, due to SC interim order on asset classification. However, proforma GNPA stood higher at 5.88%. Bank expects (slippages + restructuring) to be at 2.5% of advances, which looks optimistic guidance on asset quality front. Advances growth was muted at -0.2% QoQ while deposit growth was strong at 1.5% QoQ. Profit for the quarter grew by 52% YoY/9% QoQ to Rs 4,574 cr, on the back of strong NII growth (+15% YoY) and lower provision at -23% YoY/-19% QoQ.

Outlook

We assign an exit P/adj. BV multiple of 0.8x on FY22E adj. BV of INR 245 for standalone bank and use a SOTP approach to value its subsidiaries, to arrive at a revised target Price of INR 295 (earlier Rs 245) and maintain our BUY rating.

