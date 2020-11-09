172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-state-bank-of-india-target-of-rs-295-arihant-capital-6088551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 295: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 295 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital 's research report on State Bank of India


State Bank of India (SBI) posted Q2FY21 earnings better than our expectation with improvement in collection efficiency. Collection efficiency of the bank (ex-Agri) stood at 97% for Q2FY21 which has further improved to 97.5% in Oct’20. GNPA/NNPA ratio declined by 16bps/27bps to 5.28% and 1.59% respectively, due to SC interim order on asset classification. However, proforma GNPA stood higher at 5.88%. Bank expects (slippages + restructuring) to be at 2.5% of advances, which looks optimistic guidance on asset quality front. Advances growth was muted at -0.2% QoQ while deposit growth was strong at 1.5% QoQ. Profit for the quarter grew by 52% YoY/9% QoQ to Rs 4,574 cr, on the back of strong NII growth (+15% YoY) and lower provision at -23% YoY/-19% QoQ.



Outlook


We assign an exit P/adj. BV multiple of 0.8x on FY22E adj. BV of INR 245 for standalone bank and use a SOTP approach to value its subsidiaries, to arrive at a revised target Price of INR 295 (earlier Rs 245) and maintain our BUY rating.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 01:38 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Buy #Recommendations #State Bank of India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.