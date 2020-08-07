172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-state-bank-of-india-target-of-rs-285-motilal-oswal-5658751.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 285: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on State Bank of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated August 01, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on State Bank of India


SBIN reported strong 1QFY21. This was led by robust NII growth with domestic NIMs improving 30bp QoQ and controlled opex. While deposit growth was strong led by CASA, loan growth was modest. - Asset quality improved led by lower slippages and higher provisions. Thus, PCR (incl. TWO) improved to ~86%. Moratorium book (term loans that paid less than two EMIs) declined to 9.5% of term loans v/s 23% earlier. We increase our estimate for FY21/22E by 8%/9%, led by healthy NII and business growth. Maintain Buy.



Outlook


The proportion of moratorium book has improved further to 9.5% of terms loans (v/s 23% earlier). Further, the moratorium proportion is the lowest v/s peers. We, thus, upgrade our earnings estimate for FY21/FY22E by 8%/9% as we factor in higher NII growth. However, credit cost trends should remain high for FY21E, and thus, we estimate RoA/RoE of 0.5%/9.6% by FY22E. Maintain Buy with TP of INR285 (0.8x FY22E ABV for the bank).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2020 01:40 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #State Bank of India

