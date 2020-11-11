PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-state-bank-of-india-target-of-rs-280-sharekhan-3-6098461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy State Bank of India: target of Rs 280: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on State Bank of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated November 04, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on State Bank of India


State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) Q2FY2021 numbers largely met expectations, wherein operational numbers were in-line, but asset quality performance was mixed. Collection efficiency for domestic loans (excl. agri loans) is at an encouraging 97%. However, on a normalised basis, asset quality deteriorated marginally, with GNPA and NNPA ratios increasing by 44 bps and 22 bps, respectively. Asset quality picture appears manageable, PCR of 88.2% is a cushion for investors; legacy assets are well-provided for; margins expected to be stable.


Outlook


SBI currently trades at 0.8x / 0.7x its FY2022E / FY2023E book value; we maintain a Buy rating on stock with an unchanged SOTP-based PT of Rs 280.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 11:36 am

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #State Bank of India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.