you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy State Bank Of India; target of Rs 270: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on State Bank Of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated June 07, 2020.

 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on State Bank Of India


SBIN’s 4Q core and net earnings were below estimates. Asset quality improved, even if one adjusts for the standstill classification impact, but this improvement was aided by higher w/os. The moratorium % is unusually low (vs. peers) and the related disclosures were ambiguous. Further, COVID-19 related provisions (Rs 9.4bn) appear low, in context of those made by peers as well as SBIN’s asset quality track record. Consequently, we’ve reduced our earnings to factor in higher provisions (driven by higher anticipated stress). The term of SBIN’s current chairman is set to end in Oct-20, this creates additional uncertainty.


Outlook


However, current valuations and a strong deposit franchise underpin our stance. Maintain BUY with an SoTP value of Rs 270 (0.75xFY22E ABV + Rs 113 subs value).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 9, 2020 10:05 am

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #State Bank of India

