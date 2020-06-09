App
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 262: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 262 in its research report dated June 05, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on State Bank of India


State Bank of India (SBI) posted mixed results for Q4FY2020, wherein, on one hand, operational performance lagged expectations, but a reasonable moratorium book and sequentially better asset quality were positives. For COVID-19 related provisions, the bank has taken provision of Rs. 938 crore (15% for loans outstanding of value Rs. 6,250 crore) and Rs. 234 crore for standard assets. Provision coverage stood at healthy 83.62% in Q4FY2020 (versus 81.7% in Q3FY2020). However, considering the tough conditions, we have revised our growth and credit cost estimates for FY2021E and FY2022E and the target multiple.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 262.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #State Bank of India

