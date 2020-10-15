172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-state-bank-of-india-target-of-rs-246-geojit-5666911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 10:35 AM IST

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 246: Geojit

Geojit recommended is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 246 in its research report dated August 06, 2020.

Geojit's research report on State Bank of India


Operating profit came in at Rs. 18,061cr (+36.35% YoY) primarily on higher interest income; PAT rose 81.2% YoY to Rs. 4,189cr. GNPA/NNPA ratio improved to 5.44%/1.86% (vs. 6.15%/2.23% in Q4FY20); Slippages down to 0.60% (vs. 1.41% in Q4FY20). Share of alternate channels in total transactions has increased from 90% in Q1FY20 to 93% in Q1FY21. The bank saw a 33.0% increase in loan processing fee indicated an uptick in the loan disbursements. Backed by a well-diversified loan portfolio and strong balance sheet with lower exposure to high risk sectors, we believe that the bank's valuation remains attractive.


Outlook


Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 246 (SOTP).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 9, 2020 09:01 am

tags #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations #State Bank of India

