Buy Star Health; target of Rs 945: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Star Health

Star Health reported an impressive set of numbers in Q4FY22, with the combined ratio of 98.4% marking its return to a below 100% combined ratio sooner than our expectations. With management commentary suggesting an encouraging claims ratio trend for Q1FY23, we are increasingly confident of the company hitting a ~95-96% combined ratio in FY23. With Covid-19-led abnormalities in the business behind, by leveraging its moat, STAR Health will embark on a long-term profitable growth journey.

Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs945.

