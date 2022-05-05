English
    Buy Star Health; target of Rs 945: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Star Health has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 945 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

    May 05, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's report on Star Health


    Star Health reported an impressive set of numbers in Q4FY22, with the combined ratio of 98.4% marking its return to a below 100% combined ratio sooner than our expectations. With management commentary suggesting an encouraging claims ratio trend for Q1FY23, we are increasingly confident of the company hitting a ~95-96% combined ratio in FY23. With Covid-19-led abnormalities in the business behind, by leveraging its moat, STAR Health will embark on a long-term profitable growth journey.


    Outlook


    We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs945.


    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Star Health
    first published: May 5, 2022 12:36 pm
