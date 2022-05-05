Buy Star Health; target of Rs 945: Emkay Global Financial

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Star Health

Star Health reported an impressive set of numbers in Q4FY22, with the combined ratio of 98.4% marking its return to a below 100% combined ratio sooner than our expectations. With management commentary suggesting an encouraging claims ratio trend for Q1FY23, we are increasingly confident of the company hitting a ~95-96% combined ratio in FY23. With Covid-19-led abnormalities in the business behind, by leveraging its moat, STAR Health will embark on a long-term profitable growth journey.

Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs945.

