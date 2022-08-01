Buy Star Health; target of Rs 850: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Star Health

Net underwriting profit stood at INR1.6b in 1QFY23 (v/s our underwriting loss estimate of INR415b). The beat was led by a 25% outperformance on NEP, which was driven by a release in unexpired risk reserve. Incurred claims came in 29% higher than our expectation at INR17.8b. Resultantly, incurred claims ratio stood at 66% (est. 64%). Overall, the combined ratio stood at 98.2% (est. 94.5%) v/s 121%/98.4% in 1Q/4QFY22. PAT, at INR2.1b, was higher than our forecasts of INR1.4b. The solvency ratio stood at 1.9 as compared to 1.7 in 4QFY22.

Outlook

We roll forward our TP to 40x Sep’24E from 40x FY24E to arrive at a revised fair value of INR850. We maintain our Buy rating.

Star Health -310722 - moti