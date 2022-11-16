Buy Star Health; target of Rs 810: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Star Health

STARHEAL reported a PAT of INR931m in 2QFY23 vs INR2.1b in 1QFY23. This was 17% below our estimates. While net earned premium was broadly inline with expectations, higher-than-expected loss ratio and lower-thanexpected investment income led to the disappointment in profit. The management has maintained its guidance of 63-65% loss ratio and 93-95% combined ratio for FY23. The confidence in the guidance stems from 1) Loss ratio for Oct’22 stood at 63.5% and 2) a likely price hike in flagship product that contributes to ~50% of the premium. Also, the company is looking for a growth of 20-22% in premium for FY24. We lower our FY23/FY2/FY25 PAT estimates by 4%/3%/2% to account for higher loss ratios. We have also trimmed our GDPI assumption, especially on the group health segment. Our combined ratio estimates are higher by 80bp/20bp/20bp for FY23/FY24/FY25 to 94.9%/93.9%/93.5%, respectively.

Outlook

We reiterate our Buy recommendation with a revised price target of INR810 (40x Sep’24 EPS).

