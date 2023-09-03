Buy Star Health; target of Rs 730: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Star Health

Star Health (STARHEAL) is expected to clock 20% retail health premium CAGR over FY23-25 led by: 1) increasing sum assured per policy, 2) price hike in its flagship product, and 3) deeper penetration that is driving growth in the number of policies. Management is intensely focusing on growing the business through the banca channel, with the help of the benefit-based products that have much higher profitability than retail health products. The share of banca stood at 5% in FY23 and is expected to double by FY25. The share of specialized products too has continued to rise and was at 15.5% in FY23 vs. 11.2% in FY21. The contribution of network hospitals to cashless claims has also been rising (67% in FY23 vs. 55% in FY21). We expect the trajectory to sustain given the increasing number of specialized products as well as rising associations with hospitals. STARHEAL has maintained its guidance of reaching a combined ratio of 93- 95%, with a bias towards the lower end. Further, with solvency at 218%, we do not envisage any equity dilution in the near term.



Outlook

We expect a 19% NEP CAGR over FY23-25 and project the combined ratio to improve to 92.5% in FY25 from 95.0% in FY23. These should result in a PAT CAGR of 47% over FY23-25 and RoE improving to 16% in FY25 from 11% in FY23. We reiterate our BUY rating with a 1-year TP of INR730 (premised on 32x FY25E EPS).

Star Health - 03 -09 - 2023 - moti