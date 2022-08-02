Buy Star Health and Allied Insurance; target of Rs 860: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Star Health and Allied Insurance

Star Health is the largest standalone insurer engaged in health insurance segment with relatively superior market share, operating performance. Star Health is a market leader in the retail health insurance segment with ~31.6% market share, as of June 2022 • Star Health has 807 branches and 13000+ network hospitals, with a presence in 25 states and five union territories.



Outlook

We maintain a BUY rating on the stock. We value Star Health at ~3.1x FY24E GDPI (59x FY24E EPS) to arrive at revised TP of Rs860 from Rs825 earlier.

