 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Star Health and Allied Insurance; target of Rs 860: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Aug 02, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Star Health and Allied Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 860 in its research report dated July 31, 2022.

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

ICICI Direct's research report on Star Health and Allied Insurance

Star Health is the largest standalone insurer engaged in health insurance segment with relatively superior market share, operating performance. Star Health is a market leader in the retail health insurance segment with ~31.6% market share, as of June 2022 • Star Health has 807 branches and 13000+ network hospitals, with a presence in 25 states and five union territories.

Outlook

We maintain a BUY rating on the stock. We value Star Health at ~3.1x FY24E GDPI (59x FY24E EPS) to arrive at revised TP of Rs860 from Rs825 earlier.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Star Health and Allied Insurance -010822 - ic

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Star Health and Allied Insurance
first published: Aug 2, 2022 03:25 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.