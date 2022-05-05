Buy Star Health and Allied Insurance; target of Rs 825: ICICI Direct

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

ICICI Direct's research report on Star Health and Allied Insurance

Star Health is the largest standalone insurer engaged in health insurance segment with relatively superior market share, operating performance. Star Health is a market leader in the retail health insurance segment with ~33% market share, as of March 2022 • Star Health has 807 branches and 12000+ network hospitals, with a presence in 25 states and five union territories.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Star Health at ~2.6x FY24E GDPI (53x FY24E EPS) at | 825, considering two metrics - price to premium (GWP) and price to float.

