    Buy Star Health and Allied Insurance; target of Rs 825: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Star Health and Allied Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 825 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 05, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Star Health and Allied Insurance


    Star Health is the largest standalone insurer engaged in health insurance segment with relatively superior market share, operating performance. Star Health is a market leader in the retail health insurance segment with ~33% market share, as of March 2022 • Star Health has 807 branches and 12000+ network hospitals, with a presence in 25 states and five union territories.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Star Health at ~2.6x FY24E GDPI (53x FY24E EPS) at | 825, considering two metrics - price to premium (GWP) and price to float.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 5, 2022 02:00 pm
