    Buy Star Health and Allied Insurance; target of Rs 795: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Star Health and Allied Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 795 in its research report dated April 28, 2023.

    May 02, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    HDFC Securities' research report on Star Health and Allied Insurance

    STARHEAL printed soft NEP growth (+11% YoY, 4% below our estimates), impacted by a slowdown in group business; however, loss ratios clocked in at 62% (-1.8pps QoQ, in-line) driving COR to 91.4% (-3.4pps QoQ). While FY23 RoE was sub-optimal at ~12% due to soft growth (+15% YoY), we expect STARHEAL to deliver a rebound in growth (~22% CAGR over FY23-25E) and stable loss ratios, supported by a price hike in its flagship product and tighter underwriting and claims review process. As the largest standalone health insurer (FY23 retail GDPI market share of 34%), our thesis on STARHEAL is anchored in a very strong distribution network, retail-dominated business mix and best-in-class opex ratios.


    Outlook

    We expect STARHEAL to deliver revenue/APAT CAGR of 22/41% over FY23-25E and RoEs in the range of 17/18% for FY24E/25E and maintain BUY with an unchanged TP of INR795 (DCF derived multiple at 38x Mar-25E P/E and 6x Mar-25E P/ABV).

