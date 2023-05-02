Buy Star Health and Allied Insurance; target of Rs 795: HDFC Securities

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Securities' research report on Star Health and Allied Insurance

STARHEAL printed soft NEP growth (+11% YoY, 4% below our estimates), impacted by a slowdown in group business; however, loss ratios clocked in at 62% (-1.8pps QoQ, in-line) driving COR to 91.4% (-3.4pps QoQ). While FY23 RoE was sub-optimal at ~12% due to soft growth (+15% YoY), we expect STARHEAL to deliver a rebound in growth (~22% CAGR over FY23-25E) and stable loss ratios, supported by a price hike in its flagship product and tighter underwriting and claims review process. As the largest standalone health insurer (FY23 retail GDPI market share of 34%), our thesis on STARHEAL is anchored in a very strong distribution network, retail-dominated business mix and best-in-class opex ratios.



Outlook

We expect STARHEAL to deliver revenue/APAT CAGR of 22/41% over FY23-25E and RoEs in the range of 17/18% for FY24E/25E and maintain BUY with an unchanged TP of INR795 (DCF derived multiple at 38x Mar-25E P/E and 6x Mar-25E P/ABV).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Star Health and Allied Insurance - 01 -05 - 2023 - hdfc