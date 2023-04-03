 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Star Health and Allied Insurance; target of Rs 795: HDFC Securities

Broker Research
Apr 03, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST

HDFC Securities is bullish on Star Health and Allied Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 795 in its research report dated April 03, 2023.

Buy

HDFC Securities' research report on Star Health and Allied Insurance

We attended STARHEAL’s analyst day where the management showcased its policy underwriting and claims management processes and articulated its focus on incrementally raising persistency post the recent price hike in its flagship product. We like STARHEAL for its strong moats, including a dominant agency-led distribution network, retail business mix, and best-in-class opex ratios.

Outlook

We expect STARHEAL to deliver revenue/APAT CAGRs of 21%/26% and RoEs in the range of 14.7-16.8% over FY23-FY25E; maintain BUY with a target price of INR795 (DCF derived multiple at 44x Sep24E AEPS and 6.8x Sep24E P/ABV).