    Buy Star Health and Allied Insurance; target of Rs 795: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Star Health and Allied Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 795 in its research report dated April 03, 2023.

    April 03, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on Star Health and Allied Insurance

    We attended STARHEAL’s analyst day where the management showcased its policy underwriting and claims management processes and articulated its focus on incrementally raising persistency post the recent price hike in its flagship product. We like STARHEAL for its strong moats, including a dominant agency-led distribution network, retail business mix, and best-in-class opex ratios.

    We expect STARHEAL to deliver revenue/APAT CAGRs of 21%/26% and RoEs in the range of 14.7-16.8% over FY23-FY25E; maintain BUY with a target price of INR795 (DCF derived multiple at 44x Sep24E AEPS and 6.8x Sep24E P/ABV).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

