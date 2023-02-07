English
    Buy Star Health and Allied Insurance; target of Rs 650: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Star Health and Allied Insurance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated February 04, 2023.

    February 07, 2023 / 05:31 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Star Health and Allied Insurance

    Star Health is the largest standalone insurer engaged in health insurance segment with relatively superior market share, operating performance. Star Health is a market leader in the retail health insurance segment with ~33% market share, as of December 2022 • Star Health has 830 branches and 14000+ network hospitals, with a presence in 25 states and five union territories.

    Outlook

    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. Given the risk of increase in competitive intensity driven by regulatory changes, we lower our valuation multiple at ~1.9x FY25E GDPI to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 650 from Rs 850 earlier.