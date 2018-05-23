Buy Star Cement; target of Rs 167: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Star Cement

Star Cement’s Q4FY18 consolidated EBITDA moderated 15% YoY on a high base, owing to expiration of freight subsidy and other non-recurring cost during Q4FY18. Star’s reported unitary EBITDA of Rs1801, is still double the industry average. Strong demand and pricing in the NE region alongwith stable fuel costs should sustain Star’s industry leading margins despite the expiry of its freight subsidy.

Outlook

We re-iterate BUY with a revised TP of Rs167, (10.5x FY20 EBITDA). It is currently trading at 10x/ 7.8x FY19/20E EBITDA. On cash-flow basis, the stock is trading at attractive valuations 7%/10% yield (5-year adj-OCF/EV yield) on FY19/20E.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.