App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Star Cement; target of Rs 162: Centrum Research

Centrum Research is bullish on Star Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 162 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum Research's research report on Star Cement


Star Cement’s Q1FY19 consolidated EBITDA moderated 17% YoY, owing to expiration of freight subsidy and higher fuel costs, despite better pricing. Star’s reported unitary EBITDA of Rs1634/MT, is still the best in the industry. Strong demand and pricing in the NE region should help Star Cement to sustain its industry leading profitability despite expiration of its freight subsidy.


Outlook


Robust earnings along with faster clearance of subsidy backlog by central government should accelerate free cashflow generation and should support Star’s 20%+ RoE/RoCE. We reiterate BUY with a revised TP of Rs162.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 03:45 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum Research #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Star Cement

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.