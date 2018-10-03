Buy Star Cement; target of Rs 162: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Star Cement

Star Cement today announced receipt of Rs252mn of cash from the Central Government towards the freight subsidy backlog (under the NEIIPP scheme). The subsidy backlog clearance has accelerated over the past 12 months which has considerably reduced the outstanding on Star’s books thus strengthening its balance sheet.

Outlook

We remain positive on the company owning to strong demand and pricing outlook for the North-East region, which should sustain its superior profitability. We reiterate BUY with a TP of Rs162.

