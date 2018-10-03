App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Star Cement; target of Rs 162: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Star Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 162 in its research report dated October 01, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Star Cement


Star Cement today announced receipt of Rs252mn of cash from the Central Government towards the freight subsidy backlog (under the NEIIPP scheme). The subsidy backlog clearance has accelerated over the past 12 months which has considerably reduced the outstanding on Star’s books thus strengthening its balance sheet.


Outlook


We remain positive on the company owning to strong demand and pricing outlook for the North-East region, which should sustain its superior profitability. We reiterate BUY with a TP of Rs162.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 3, 2018 05:14 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #Recommendations #Star Cement

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

