Buy Star Cement; target of Rs 150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Star Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated May 21, 2018.
Star Cement’s Q4FY18 results were broadly above our estimates. Revenues increased 12.6% YoY to | 526.1 crore (above I-direct estimate of | 469.6 crore) in Q4FY18 mainly led by 5.7% YoY growth in volumes to 0.8MT (vs I-direct estimate: 0.72 MT) and 6.6% YoY increase in realisations to | 6561/t. During the quarter, the company discontinued operations in Jharkhand while some of the markets in NER, which kept volume growth in single digits.
Outlook
Further, lower lead distance (due to reduced focus on eastern region), higher pricing in the north east along with strong balance sheet bode well for margins. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating and a target price of | 150/share (i.e. 11.0x FY20E EV/EBITDA).
