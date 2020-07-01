Buy Star Cement; target of Rs 106: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Star Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 106 in its research report dated June 26, 2020.
Emkay Global Financial's report on Star Cement
Star Cement’s Q4 results were in line with our estimates. EBITDA came in at Rs1.25bn vs. estimated Rs1.29bn and EBITDA/ton stood at Rs1,426 vs. estimated Rs1,475. North-East (NE) markets contributed 74% of sales volumes vs. 75%/71% in Q4FY19/Q3FY20. Key positives: 1) Volume growth of 4.2% yoy led by higher volumes in the East and NE markets; 2) Realization growth of 5% qoq as cement prices improved in Q4. Key negatives: Higher employee and energy costs. Management believes that pent-up demand and lower inventory with dealers have led to demand recovery after easing of lockdowns. May’20 volumes were 90% of last year’s volumes and Jun’20 volumes are almost same as the last year. We raise FY21-23E EBITDA by 12-21% on higher volumes/realization.
Outlook
We prefer Star Cement for its higher profitability, return ratios, and its presence in the lucrative NE market. We maintain Buy with a revised TP of Rs106 (8.5x mid-FY23 EV/EBITDA).
