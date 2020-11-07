172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-srf-target-of-rs-5968-dolat-capital-market-6084511.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SRF; target of Rs 5968: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on SRF has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5968 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on SRF


SRF reported a strong 2QFY21 performance led by growth in Chemicals business (up 30.0% YoY) and Packaging films (up 25.7% YoY). Consolidated Sales grew by 20.9% YoY to Rs 21.0bn (D.est: Rs 19.1bn). Gross margins saw a strong improvement of 538bps YoY to 54.5% led by higher margins garnered from packaging films (EBIT of 29.6%). EBITDA, consequently saw a strong growth of 73.6% YoY to Rs 5.82bn (D.est: Rs 4.17bn) led by gross margin expansion and low Opex (up 1.4% YoY to Rs 2.23bn). Power and Fuel/Employee costs were at a higher end and up by 16.1/16.7% YoY to Rs 1.89/1.50bn. EBITDA margins stood at 28.2%, up 850bps YoY. Tax for the quarter stood at Rs 1.16bn @26.9% of PBT (up from 2.0% in 2QFY20). PAT thus grew by 57.1% YoY to Rs 3.15bn.



Outlook


We have fine-tuned our estimates and are valuing SRF Ltd on SOTP basis (Exhibit 1) using EV/EBITDA methodology, maintain buy with a target price of Rs 5,968/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 06:44 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #SRF

