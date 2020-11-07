Buy SRF; target of Rs 5968: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on SRF

SRF reported a strong 2QFY21 performance led by growth in Chemicals business (up 30.0% YoY) and Packaging films (up 25.7% YoY). Consolidated Sales grew by 20.9% YoY to Rs 21.0bn (D.est: Rs 19.1bn). Gross margins saw a strong improvement of 538bps YoY to 54.5% led by higher margins garnered from packaging films (EBIT of 29.6%). EBITDA, consequently saw a strong growth of 73.6% YoY to Rs 5.82bn (D.est: Rs 4.17bn) led by gross margin expansion and low Opex (up 1.4% YoY to Rs 2.23bn). Power and Fuel/Employee costs were at a higher end and up by 16.1/16.7% YoY to Rs 1.89/1.50bn. EBITDA margins stood at 28.2%, up 850bps YoY. Tax for the quarter stood at Rs 1.16bn @26.9% of PBT (up from 2.0% in 2QFY20). PAT thus grew by 57.1% YoY to Rs 3.15bn.

Outlook

We have fine-tuned our estimates and are valuing SRF Ltd on SOTP basis (Exhibit 1) using EV/EBITDA methodology, maintain buy with a target price of Rs 5,968/share.

