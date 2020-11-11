PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 11:37 AM IST

Buy SRF: target of Rs 5830: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on SRF recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5830 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on SRF


SRF Limited (SRF) posted robust Q2FY2021 result with better-than-expected revenue growth of 21% y-o-y (versus our estimate of 6%) to Rs. 2,101 core and sharp 641 bps beat in EBITDA margin at 28.2% (expectation of 21.8%). Chemical/packaging film business reported higher-than-expected revenue growth of 30%/26% y-o-y to Rs. 881 crore/Rs833 crore. Packaging EBIT margin was up 995 bps y-o-y to 29.6% and chemical EBIT margin stood at 19.8% (up 50 bps y-o-y; 724 bps q-o-q). The company is upbeat on strong growth in the specialty chemical business and has guided for 25% growth in FY2021E (versus earlier guidance of 20%-25%) and expects gradual recovery in fluorochemicals in H2FY2021. SRF’s capex intensity is focused on specialty chemical (50%-60% of the capex plan of Rs. 1,500 crore-1,800 crore over the next three years), which would result in sustainable double digit earnings growth and drive re-rating.


Outlook


Hence, we recommend Buy on SRF with a PT of Rs. 5,830.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 11:37 am

