Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SRF; target of Rs 5466: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on SRF has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5466 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on SRF


SRF reported 21% yoy sales growth, above estimates, led by better-than-expected growth in Technical Textiles (TT) and Packaging Films (PF) segments. The Chemicals segment came in line with our estimates, up 30% yoy, led by a healthy performance in Specialty Chemicals. The focus on valued-added product mix (+20%) and better operating levels at new capacities aided Packaging sales (up 25.7% yoy) and margins (up 995bps yoy). Similarly, TT reported ~25% volume growth yoy, led by a swift recovery in the domestic tyre industry. Management has revised its guidance of 20-25% growth in Specialty Chemicals to over 25% in FY21, and has guided for increased capex intensity in the segment. SRF has announced new capex of Rs4.24bn for a BOPP line and Rs175mn for P16 (SC) compound. Specialty Chemicals outlook has substantially improved on export demand, while a lift in the PF margin profile leads to an earnings upgrade.


Outlook


We increase revenue estimates by 21%/18.3% for FY22/23 and increase our TP to Rs5,466. Retain Buy and OW in EAP.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 01:58 pm

