Buy SRF; target of Rs 5466: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on SRF

SRF reported 21% yoy sales growth, above estimates, led by better-than-expected growth in Technical Textiles (TT) and Packaging Films (PF) segments. The Chemicals segment came in line with our estimates, up 30% yoy, led by a healthy performance in Specialty Chemicals. The focus on valued-added product mix (+20%) and better operating levels at new capacities aided Packaging sales (up 25.7% yoy) and margins (up 995bps yoy). Similarly, TT reported ~25% volume growth yoy, led by a swift recovery in the domestic tyre industry. Management has revised its guidance of 20-25% growth in Specialty Chemicals to over 25% in FY21, and has guided for increased capex intensity in the segment. SRF has announced new capex of Rs4.24bn for a BOPP line and Rs175mn for P16 (SC) compound. Specialty Chemicals outlook has substantially improved on export demand, while a lift in the PF margin profile leads to an earnings upgrade.

Outlook

We increase revenue estimates by 21%/18.3% for FY22/23 and increase our TP to Rs5,466. Retain Buy and OW in EAP.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.