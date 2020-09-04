Buy SRF; target of Rs 5170: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on SRF

SRF incurred total capex of INR84b over the last 10 years, of which 57% was deployed toward the Chemicals segment. Of the total capex, 63% was incurred in the past 5 years itself. Additionally, on 31st Aug'20, the SRF board approved fund raise of INR7.5b through QIP and INR2.5b through issuance of listed redeemable secured non-convertible debentures by way of private placement. In this report, we analyse SRF's capex over the past decade and the company's plans in the future.

Outlook

We value SRF on an SOTP basis to arrive at Sep’22E target price of INR5,170. Maintain Buy.

