Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 08:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SRF; target of Rs 5170: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on SRF recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5170 in its research report dated September 03, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on SRF


SRF incurred total capex of INR84b over the last 10 years, of which 57% was deployed toward the Chemicals segment. Of the total capex, 63% was incurred in the past 5 years itself. Additionally, on 31st Aug'20, the SRF board approved fund raise of INR7.5b through QIP and INR2.5b through issuance of listed redeemable secured non-convertible debentures by way of private placement. In this report, we analyse SRF's capex over the past decade and the company's plans in the future.


Outlook


We value SRF on an SOTP basis to arrive at Sep’22E target price of INR5,170. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 4, 2020 08:33 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #SRF

