Buy SRF; target of Rs 4550: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on SRF

SRF’s 1QFY21 margin expansion was robust due to the packaging segment. Chemicals segment reported strong revenue growth on back of Specialty Chemicals. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and Auto sector slowdown impacted Technical Textiles and Refrigerant segments. Factoring in the estimate beat, we have increased FY21/FY22E earnings by 15%/6%. Maintain Buy rating.

Outlook

Factoring in beat to our estimates, we have increased FY21/FY22E earnings by 15%/6%. We value SRF on an SOTP basis to arrive at a target price of INR4,550. Maintain Buy.

