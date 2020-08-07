172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-srf-target-of-rs-4550-motilal-oswal-5658771.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SRF; target of Rs 4550: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on SRF recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4550 in its research report dated August 01, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on SRF


SRF’s 1QFY21 margin expansion was robust due to the packaging segment. Chemicals segment reported strong revenue growth on back of Specialty Chemicals. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and Auto sector slowdown impacted Technical Textiles and Refrigerant segments. Factoring in the estimate beat, we have increased FY21/FY22E earnings by 15%/6%. Maintain Buy rating.



Outlook


Factoring in beat to our estimates, we have increased FY21/FY22E earnings by 15%/6%. We value SRF on an SOTP basis to arrive at a target price of INR4,550. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2020 01:44 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #SRF

