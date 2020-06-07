Buy SRF; target of Rs 4318: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on SRF

SRF reported consolidated sales (Ex of other operating income) EBITDA and PAT were below our estimates. Sales de-grew by 4.1% YoY to Rs 18.5bn. EBITDA marginally improved by 3.8% YoY to Rs 3.8bn and PAT grew by 8.3% YoY to Rs 1.9bn. Gross margins expanded by 580bps YoY on account of benign RM costs, sequentially improving by 102 bps to 50.6%. EBITDA margins at 20.9% could have been better (COVID-19 impact caused deferment in sales), power and fuel/employee costs were higher at 16.2/17.6% YoY to Rs 1.7/1.4bn respectively.

Outlook

The company has not adopted the new tax regime yet and availed the benefit of deferred tax credit by re-measuring the deferred tax balances on the basis of current estimate of exercising the said option. PAT was cushioned by lower tax due to deferred tax benefits, and the management has guided for a tax rate of 27-28% on a standalone basis.







