App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SRF; target of Rs 4318: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on SRF has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4318 in its research report dated June 05, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on SRF


SRF reported consolidated sales (Ex of other operating income) EBITDA and PAT were below our estimates. Sales de-grew by 4.1% YoY to Rs 18.5bn. EBITDA marginally improved by 3.8% YoY to Rs 3.8bn and PAT grew by 8.3% YoY to Rs 1.9bn. Gross margins expanded by 580bps YoY on account of benign RM costs, sequentially improving by 102 bps to 50.6%. EBITDA margins at 20.9% could have been better (COVID-19 impact caused deferment in sales), power and fuel/employee costs were higher at 16.2/17.6% YoY to Rs 1.7/1.4bn respectively.



Outlook


The company has not adopted the new tax regime yet and availed the benefit of deferred tax credit by re-measuring the deferred tax balances on the basis of current estimate of exercising the said option. PAT was cushioned by lower tax due to deferred tax benefits, and the management has guided for a tax rate of 27-28% on a standalone basis.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 7, 2020 08:08 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #SRF

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Union Minister Jitendra Singh launches COVID BEEP app, says 'effective antidote' to pandemic

Union Minister Jitendra Singh launches COVID BEEP app, says 'effective antidote' to pandemic

COVID-19: Govt says 'fine-tuning' strategy, slams reports claiming experts not consulted

COVID-19: Govt says 'fine-tuning' strategy, slams reports claiming experts not consulted

Coronavirus pandemic | AIASL to provide job to family member in case of employee's death

Coronavirus pandemic | AIASL to provide job to family member in case of employee's death

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.