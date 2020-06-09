App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SRF; target of Rs 4156: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on SRF has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4156 in its research report dated June 07, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on SRF


Robust revenue performance from specialty chemical continues in Q4FY20, with 47% yoy growth amid supply chain disruptions due to Covid-19. The company has outpaced its revenue guidance of 45-50% in the segment and delivered over 80% growth in FY20. The economic slowdown impacted all other segments. Packaging Films' (PF) margins expanded 477bps yoy on lower raw material prices, while Chemicals margins fell 174bps yoy due to weak export R-gas prices and lower utilization of new R-gas capacities. Management is confident that Specialty Chemicals (20-25% growth FY21E) will drive growth in the medium term. In R-gas, penetrating new export markets and in PF, capacity expansion with a focus on high-value products would support revenue growth.



Outlook


Strong demand outlook in Specialty Chemicals amid Covid-19 remains the core catalyst for the stock to perform. Expansion in the chemical segment is likely to mitigate upcoming margin pressure on PF due to oversupply in the market. We roll forward our SoTP-based TP to June'22E earnings and arrive at a TP of Rs4,156. Maintain Buy rating/OW in EAP.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 9, 2020 09:08 am

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #SRF

