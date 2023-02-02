Buy SRF; target of Rs 2960: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on SRF
SRFs Q3FY2023 PAT of Rs. 511 crore, up 6% q-o-q, was 11% above our estimate and reflects continued strength in its chemical segment’s revenue/margin and benefit of lower tax rate. Chemical EBIT margin expansion by 384 bps q-o-q was led by pricing benefit from contract renewal, softness in input cost, and ramp-up of new product launches. Chemical EBIT grew by 35% y-o-y/9% q-o-q and was well above our expectation, led by beat of 4%/410 bps in revenue/margin, given sustained strong traction in specialty chemical/fluorochemicals business. Packaging film’s EBIT margin witnessed decent q-o-q recovery of 224 bps to 10%, while revenue remained muted on soft BOPET/BOPP demand/price. Technical textile continues to see earnings pressure (EBIT down 70% y-o-y/46% q-o-q) on subdued NTCF/polyester industrial yarn demand. Management remains confident of sustained chemical segment margin in Q4FY2023, given sustained strong ref-gas price and ramp-up of MPP4/Chloromethane plant. Packaging film margin is expected to remain weak, given pressure in BOPET/BOPP spreads. FY2023 capex guidance is maintained at Rs. 3,000 crore and aims for Rs. 2,800-3,000 crore for FY2024.
Outlook
The recent sharp 24% fall in the stock price provides a good entry opportunity for investors as earnings outlook remains strong for the key chemical segment and valuation of 24.4x/21.5x its FY2024E/FY2025E EPS has turned reasonable. We maintain our Buy rating on SRF with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,960. SRF remains our top pick in the specialty chemical sector.