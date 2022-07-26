Buy SRF; target of Rs 2800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on SRF

Q1 numbers were robust with a 48%/54% y-o-y growth in operating profit/PAT at Rs. 995 crore/Rs. 608 crore, above street estimates but in line with our expectations. Continued robust performance was driven by better-than-expected growth in technical textile and packaging film while chemical performance remained resilient and was broadly in line with our estimate. Technical textile segment’s performance recovered sharply q-o-q with 27% q-o-q rise in EBIT led by margin improvement and volume growth in exports market while packaging film EBIT margins remain stable versus expectation of q-o-q decline. Although chemical EBIT margin contracted 187 bps q-o-q but remained strong at 30.2% led by higher margin/volume for ref-gas. SRF’s capex intensity would remain high as management increased its FY23 capex guidance to Rs. 3,100-3,300 crore with new capex of Rs. 1200-1500 crore in specialty chemicals over 12-18 months. Reiterated FY23 specialty chemical growth guidance of 20% with upside potential and expect soft domestic ref-gas in Q2FY23 given seasonality impact while pricing in the US remains firm.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on SRF with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,800 as strong capex plan and China plus one strategy would continue to drive sustained strong earnings growth. At CMP, the stock trades at 30.7x/25.7x its FY23E/24E EPS.

