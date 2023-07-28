Buy SRF; target of Rs 2745: Sharekhan

Buy

Q1FY2024 results reflect pressure on the fluorochemicals business, which was impacted by muted ref-gas demand/pricing and, thus, consolidated PAT of Rs. 359 crore (down 36% q-o-q) was 13% below our estimate. The chemical segment’s EBIT declined by 38% q-o-q to Rs. 460 crore due to a 21% decline in revenue and a steep 747 bps q-o-q contraction in EBIT margin to 28%. Ref-gas witnessed volume/pricing pressure, while specialty chemical saw healthy y-o-y revenue/margin growth. Technical textile posted q-o-q rise of 25% in EBIT to Rs. 61 crore; packing film number improved q-o-q but margin still remains under pressure. Management indicated pressure for ref-gas to continue in Q2FY2024 and expects better H2FY2024 supported by strong demand traction in the U.S. Inventory rationalisation in agrochem seems temporary and does not have any impact on demand despite some order delays by customers. The company would wait for Q2FY2024 to provide growth guidance. We have cut our FY2024E/FY2025E EPS by 11%/8%.

Outlook

Near-term issues are likely to persist, given challenges in the chemical industry. Having said that, SRF is a quality player and its investment in specialty chemicals provides strong long-term earnings growth prospects. Recent weakness in the stock price is a good investment opportunity and the stock’s valuation seems reasonable at 23x its FY2025E EPS. Hence, we maintain our Buy rating on SRF with a revised PT of Rs. 2,745.

