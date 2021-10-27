MARKET NEWS

Stocks

Buy SRF: target of Rs 2430: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on SRF has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2430 in its research report dated October 26, 2021.

October 27, 2021 / 04:33 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on SRF


Q2FY22 operating profit/adjusted PAT of Rs. 675 crore/ Rs. 362 crore, up 18%/11% y-o-y missed our and the street’s estimate due to weaker-than-expected revenue/margin in the packaging film business, higher depreciation, and tax rate. Packaging films division reported muted revenue growth/margin decline of 2.9%/599 bps q-o-q given pressure on BOPET spreads. Technical textiles (TT)/chemicals business clocked strong revenue growth of 68%/28% y-o-y, while EBIT margin rose by 869/249 bps y-o-y to 23.8%/22.3%. Chemical margins were aided by better ref-gas prices; logistic issues sustain for specialty chemical players. Specialty chemical growth guidance of 15-20% for FY22 with H2 likely to better than H1; ref-gas margin to sustain given better pricing. Company guided for similar utilisation for TT.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on SRF with a revised PT of Rs. 2,430 given sustained high earnings growth outlook and RoE of 20.4%. Favorable dynamics of Indian specialty chemicals space would support premium valuations.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #SRF
first published: Oct 27, 2021 04:31 pm

