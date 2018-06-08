App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SRF; target of Rs 2128: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on SRF has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2128 in its research report dated June 07, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Geojit's research report on SRF


Established in 1970, SRF Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and  specialty intermediates. SRF’s diversified b usiness portfolio consists of Technical  Textiles, Fluorochemicals, Specialty Chemicals, Packaging Films and Engineering  Plastics. SRF clocked healthy consolidated revenue growth of ~22% YoY in Q4FY18  underpinned by robust performance of packaging and chem icals businesses. EBITDA grew by 26% YoY mainly driven by better performance across  segments. EBIT margin of packaging, chemicals & textiles businesses rose by  405 bps, 90 bps & 354 bps respectively.  We factor consolidated revenue CAGR of 12% over FY18 - 20E driven by its  capacity addition drive and expected recovery in agrochemical demand. Further robust growth outlook in speciality chemicals & packaging businesses  will translate into 420bps expansion in EBITDA margin over FY18 - 20E.


Outlook


Hence, we upgrade the sto ck to ‘BUY’ from ‘HOLD’ earlier with a revised TP  of Rs. 2, 128 based on 1 8 x FY20E EPS


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 8, 2018 03:57 pm

tags #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations #SRF

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

