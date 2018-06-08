Buy SRF; target of Rs 2128: Geojit

Geojit's research report on SRF

Established in 1970, SRF Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates. SRF’s diversified b usiness portfolio consists of Technical Textiles, Fluorochemicals, Specialty Chemicals, Packaging Films and Engineering Plastics. SRF clocked healthy consolidated revenue growth of ~22% YoY in Q4FY18 underpinned by robust performance of packaging and chem icals businesses. EBITDA grew by 26% YoY mainly driven by better performance across segments. EBIT margin of packaging, chemicals & textiles businesses rose by 405 bps, 90 bps & 354 bps respectively. We factor consolidated revenue CAGR of 12% over FY18 - 20E driven by its capacity addition drive and expected recovery in agrochemical demand. Further robust growth outlook in speciality chemicals & packaging businesses will translate into 420bps expansion in EBITDA margin over FY18 - 20E.

Outlook

Hence, we upgrade the sto ck to ‘BUY’ from ‘HOLD’ earlier with a revised TP of Rs. 2, 128 based on 1 8 x FY20E EPS

