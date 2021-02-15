Buy SpiceJet; target of Rs 120: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on SpiceJet

We increase our FY22/FY23 EBITDAR estimates by 15.4%/ 13.4% respectively given 1) broad based recovery in demand and 2) improving load factors on the back of rising consumer confidence SJET reported operational numbers in line with market leader with Pax RASK declining by 21.4% while various cost initiatives led to 1% decline in CASK. SJET continues to reap benefits from its cargo segment which grew by 36% QoQ thereby reducing cash burn. Yields were under pressure in 3Q given 1) new strain of virus slowing demand recovery 2) capacity addition in the industry at a short notice post easing of restrictions. Although rising crude oil prices and volatility in demand in an already seasonal 4Q can be a near term drag, management remains upbeat about sustainability of demand momentum and is targeting to operate at close to 100% of domestic capacity by 1Q along with calibrated increase in international operations. Likely return to service of Boeing 737 Max (more fuel and cost efficient) in 1HFY22 will further aide operations. SJET continues to negotiate with Boeing regarding compensation for the grounded Boeing 737 Max. We shall keep a close eye on payment terms and flow of compensation. We expect FY21 capacity to decline by 60% YoY while FY22 capacity will likely be 89% of FY20 capacity.

Outlook

We value the stock at 8x FY23 adj. EV/EBITDAR and arrive at a target price of Rs120. New strain of virus, volatility in key commodity costs (Crude, INR) and delay in Boeing Max recertification & compensation remain key risk to our call.

