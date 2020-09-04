172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-spandana-sphoorty-target-of-rs-690-icici-securities-5798341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Spandana Sphoorty: target of Rs 690: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Spandana Sphoorty recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 690 in its research report dated September 03, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Spandana Sphoorty


Spandana Sphoorty Financial (Spandana) in Q1FY20 continued its proactive approach in strengthening balance sheet by building additional Covid-19-related provisions at Rs0.9bn (~130bps of AuM) and taking cumulative contingency buffer to 320bps - highest within the MFI space. Notably, collection efficiency improved steadily - from lows of 2% in April, it improved to as high as 92% as on 30th August’20 with customer activation remaining robust at ~87%. Better-thanindustry collections were supported by A) higher rural-based customers (~95%), B) bi-weekly collection model, C) ability to extend emergency loans to needy borrowers and D) effective communication with borrowers about cost of moratorium & benefits of maintaining good payment track record.


Outlook


While ~13% inactive customer base poses near-term risk on asset quality, diversified operations with 95% of districts having.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 4, 2020 08:34 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #Spandana Sphoorty

