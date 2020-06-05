App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Spandana Sphoorty Financial; target of Rs 800: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Spandana Sphoorty Financial has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated June 03, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

YES Securities' research report on Spandana Sphoorty Financial


Spandana reported robust AUM growth of 16% qoq and 56% yoy in Q4 FY20. Borrower base grew 5% qoq, after being static in preceding three quarters. AUM/Borrower jumps 11% qoq and 50% yoy to Rs26,600 (still materially lower than industry average). Company made additional provisions of Rs1.29bn (2.75% of on-BS loans) for potential Covid impact. Even adjusted for it, the credit cost was sequentially higher due to write-off of the impacted portfolio in coastal Karnataka (adverse external influence) and Maharashtra (hit by floods). Assignment income was substantially higher at Rs1.09bn driven by Rs12.6bn worth of assignment done during the quarter. This mitigated the impact of higher provisions on PAT and annualized RoA stood above 5%. Adjusted for lumpy assignment income and additional provisions, PBT declined 2% qoq but grew 20% yoy.



Outlook


We built-in a near worst case scenario of 10% AUM growth and 9% credit cost (on opening on-book portfolio) in FY21. FY22 should be a normal year, but we factor higher-than-usual credit cost. Spandana trades at 1x/5.6x FY22 ABV/EPS. Retain BUY rating with a 12m TP of Rs800. We are positive about profitability/growth normalization in FY22, robust CAR (supportive of liquidity position) and attractive valuation.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 5, 2020 10:27 am

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Spandana Sphoorty Financial #Yes Securities

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Death toll climbs to 6,348; total tally reaches 2,26,770 in India

Coronavirus pandemic | Death toll climbs to 6,348; total tally reaches 2,26,770 in India

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 5: Confirmed cases in Delhi now above 25,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 5: Confirmed cases in Delhi now above 25,000

Repatriation flights on June 5: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 5: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.