    Buy South Indian Bank; target of Rs 28: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on South Indian Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 28 in its research report dated August 21, 2023.

    August 21, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
    ICICI Securities research report on South Indian Bank

    The RBI has approved the candidature of Mr P R Seshadri (ex MD & CEO of Karur Vysya Bank) as MD & CEO of South Indian Bank (SIB) for three years with effect from 1 st Oct’23. In our view, Mr Seshadri was instrumental in putting newage lending practices, overhauling risk architecture and transforming HR practices at Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) during his term (Sep’17-Mar’20), a time when the banking system was undergoing severe profitability pressure due to corporate asset quality cycle. We believe the ongoing transformation journey at SIB, initiated by incumbent MD & CEO, Mr. Murali Ramakrishnan, should get accelerated. SIB trades at an inexpensive ~0.65x FY25E ABV.

    Outlook

    We raise our target multiple from ~0.7x to ~0.8x and our target price to INR 28 (vs INR 25). Maintain BUY.

    first published: Aug 21, 2023 10:18 am

