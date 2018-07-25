App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy South Indian Bank; target of Rs 26: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on South Indian Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 26 in its research report dated July 23, 2018.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on South Indian Bank


SIB’s loan book showed a steady growth of 18.8% YoY in 1QFY19 (1.9% QoQ) in line with our estimates to INR 561.6bn (CSEC estimate of INR 568.18bn). The growth was predominantly led by Retail (29.3% YoY, 10.7% QoQ) and SME & Agriculture (18.4%YoY, 0.5% QoQ) segments. Management has guided that their focus will continue to be on these segments and the loan book would grow at ~20% in FY19E.  Within the Retail portfolio, growth was largely driven by Manufacturing (37.6% YoY, 14.8% QoQ) and Service & Traders (35.1% YoY, 14.8% QoQ) segments. Gold loans recorded a healthy growth of 5.8% YoY vs. a slower growth of 2.7% FY18.  Deposits grew by 10.2% YoY (0.6% QoQ) to INR 725bn (vs. CSEC estimate of INR 738bn), with Savings account deposits growing at 10.5%YoY (6.1% QoQ). Overall CASA grew by 24.7% YoY. However, the share of CASA in total deposits fell to 24.7% from 25.2% in 1QFY18, due to higher growth (11%YoY) witnessed in Time Deposits and de-growth in current account deposits (-3.9% YoY). NRI Deposits constituting 27% of total deposits grew by a healthy 12.9% YoY (4.1% QoQ).  Net Interest Income growth was muted at 7.3% YoY (0.5% QoQ) and it stood at INR 4.9bn (vs. CSEC estimate of INR4.7bn), due to a 56bps YoY (-27bps QoQ) fall in yield on advances. Cost of funds also declined by 4bps YoY to 5.58% (up18bps QoQ). Consequently, NIMs dipped by only 20bps YoY (-13bps QoQ) to 2.6%. Going forward, the management expects the NIM to reach 2.8 by FY19E, owing to the revision in MCLR rates in May (+20bps) and June (+5bps) 2018, which will be reflected in NIMs in another 6 months.


Outlook


The Stock currently trades at 0.7x P/ABV of FY20E. SIB continues to shift its focus from corporate loans towards Retail & SME loans which would help them contain the credit costs and maintain the margins at current levels. Fresh slippages in this quarter is a disappointment, however the management is confident about recovering the dues in FY19 itself. We maintain a BUY rating on the stock and revise the target price to INR 26, implying a 1X P/AB FY20E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 25, 2018 06:05 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Recommendations #South Indian Bank

