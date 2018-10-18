App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy South Indian Bank; target of Rs 22: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on South Indian Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 22 in its research report dated October 16, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on South Indian Bank


SIB's earnings were relatively better in light of Kerala floods with flat NII growth on back of sustained loan growth of 15-16% YoY and controlled opex. Lower trading income continues to impact other income & PPOP, while MTM dispensation over four quarters has been also keeping provisions on higher side. Floods in Kerala did not hurt asset quality as was envisaged earlier with slippages of Rs2.13bn coming in lower than expectations but in-line with trends.


Outlook


Stock at 0.8x FY19 ABV remains attractive especially post recent correction and with no large impact from floods & risk of corporate slippage having lowered, hence we retain our BUY stance with revised TP of Rs22 based on 1.0x Sep-20 ABV (rolled over from Mar-20). What worries us is low provision cover of 33% (42% incl. technical w.off), lower CASA mx in tight liquidity scenario which will keep cost of funds up and consequently restrict recovery in NIMs.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 03:18 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #South Indian Bank

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.