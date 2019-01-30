App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy South Indian Bank; target of Rs 22: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on South Indian Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 22 in its research report dated January 21, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on South Indian Bank


SIB's earnings were in-line with expectations but internal performance was weak given the large slippages during the quarter leading to higher provisions and interest reversals and coupled with slightly slower loan growth. PPOP growth of 5.7% YoY continues to remain sub-optimal and was driven by strong treasury gains. Slippages came in from corporate book mainly from the IL&FS recognition and another EPC account both accounting for Rs5.0bn (+75% of slippages). Stock trades at 0.7x Sep-20 ABV which is undemanding but few niggling issues like lower PCR, some stress book still remains in corporate (SMA) and slippage run-rate of Rs2.5bn will keep asset quality at focus and hence re-rating should be sometime away.


Outlook


Maintain BUY with TP of Rs22 (unchanged) based on 1,0x Sep-20 ABV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 04:35 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #South Indian Bank

