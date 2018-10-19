App
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 02:12 PM IST

Buy South Indian Bank; target of Rs 22: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on South Indian Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 22 in its research report dated October 19, 2018.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on South Indian Bank


SIB’s loan book showed a steady growth of 15.5% YoY in 2QFY19 (2.2% QoQ) in line with CSEC’s estimate of 15.2% YoY. The growth was predominantly led by Retail (33.5% YoY, 5.9% QoQ) and Gold loans (13.2%YoY, 3.8% QoQ) segments. Management has guided that their focus will continue to be on Mid-corporate and MSME segments and the loan book would grow in the range of 18-20% in 2HFY19.


Outlook


However, the increased exposure to below BBB rating borrowers poses a cause of concern. The Stock currently trades at 0.6x P/ABV of FY20E. We maintain a BUY rating on the stock and revise the target price to INR 22, assigning a 0.9X P/ABV FY20E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 19, 2018 02:12 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Recommendations #South Indian Bank

